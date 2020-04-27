ASTRO reveals full tracklist for upcoming album 'Gateway' including title track 'Knock'

ASTRO has dropped the tracklist for their new album!

On April 27 KST, the Fantagio Music group unveiled the tracklist for 7th mini album 'Gateway' through their official social media channels. The tracklist, which takes the form of a fun moving poster, features six tracks overall, including title track "Knock."

Other tracks include "When You Call My Name" (lit. translation), "Somebody Like," "We Still," "12 Hours" (lit. translation), and "I'll Become Your Light" (lit. translation).

Meanwhile, 'Gateway' is set for release on May 4.

Check out the full tracklist teaser below!