IZ*ONE to be featured in popular SuperStar rhythm game

IZ*ONE are set to be featured in the popular SuperStar rhythm games!



On April 8, Japanese company PONOS Corporation revealed IZ*ONE would be featured in their new SuperStar rhythm mobile game releasing in Korea and Japan this spring. DALCOMSOFT's SuperStar series is known for previously featuring rhythm games for SMTOWN, JYPNATION, BTS, Pledis Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, and an upcoming game for Woolim Entertainment.



Players will get to enjoy rhythm games as they listen to IZ*ONE's songs and watch the project girl group's performances. The app will also include original content from the IZ*ONE members, including photos, videos, and voice recordings.



Fans can pre-register through Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store to gain the special rewards below.



Check out the teaser for IZ*ONE's SuperStar rhythm mobile game above!