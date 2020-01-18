6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Gu Ra reveals he's currently in a relationship

TV personality and comedian Kim Gu Ra revealed he's currently in a relationship.

On the January 18th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk transformed into a ramen shop owner, and Park Myung SooKim Gu Ra, and Jo Se Ho visited the shop as customers. Park Myung Soo suddenly put Kim Gu Ra on the spot, asking, "I heard you got a girlfriend?" 

Kim Gu Ra responded honestly, "I can't live alone forever." He added, "I can't predict the future, so I can't say anything carelessly. However, I'll let you know when I make a decision. If I do, I won't hold a separate wedding. If I do get married, I'll do it secretly in a cozy way with only my family."

In related news, Kim Gu Ra is known to have divorced his wife of 18 years in 2015 due to financial conflict. He's also known as the father of rapper GREE, who recently made a comeback with "Stop It". 

Winston2,951 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

for those who have no idea about his history.

The divorce wasnt because he didnt love his wife or his wife ran away.

the problem happened because his wife develops bad spending habits and was racking up a lot of debts, buying things, the debts hit a all time high.

I heard he repaid his wife debt on her behalf but decided to divorce her.

He could have let her handled the debt herself since it was caused by her, but he decided to repay it for her, out of good will.

