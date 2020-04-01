[UPDATE] JYJ's Jaejoong personally reveals he's been hospitalized with COVID19

[UPDATE] Less than an hour after writing the post below, Jaejoong has confessed that he was pulling an April Fool's prank.

On April 1, JYJ's Jaejoong took to his Instagram to reveal that he has been hospitalized with the Coronavirus (COVID19).

He wrote, "I've been infected with COVID19. This was all due to my carelessness, for ignoring the advice provided by the government and all those around me. It's a wonder how significantly one person's actions can affect the greater society.. I am apologetic toward those who may have also been inflicted with the virus because of me. I've become like this because of my stupid decision, to live thinking it'll never be me. I am being hospitalized. I am wrapped up feelings of gratitude and apology while reflecting on my past. There are so many things I want to say.. I want to see so many people.."

Regarding Jaejoong's SNS post, his label C-Jes Entertainment curtly remarked, "We just came across the post now. We will check on the matter."



