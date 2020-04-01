158

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

[UPDATE] JYJ's Jaejoong personally reveals he's been hospitalized with COVID19

[UPDATE] Less than an hour after writing the post below, Jaejoong has confessed that he was pulling an April Fool's prank

On April 1, JYJ's Jaejoong took to his Instagram to reveal that he has been hospitalized with the Coronavirus (COVID19). 

He wrote, "I've been infected with COVID19. This was all due to my carelessness, for ignoring the advice provided by the government and all those around me. It's a wonder how significantly one person's actions can affect the greater society.. I am apologetic toward those who may have also been inflicted with the virus because of me. I've become like this because of my stupid decision, to live thinking it'll never be me. I am being hospitalized. I am wrapped up feelings of gratitude and apology while reflecting on my past. There are so many things I want to say.. I want to see so many people.." 

Regarding Jaejoong's SNS post, his label C-Jes Entertainment curtly remarked, "We just came across the post now. We will check on the matter." 


cassiopeian52 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

AKP, please update this post. Jaejoong revealed that it was a (distasteful) joke. As someone who has been a fan of TVXQ and him for a long time, I'm gravely disappointed in him.

2 more replies

Caie173 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Idk what’s wrong with him. Why would you want to joke about it at any kind of situation. People are actually living in fear.

