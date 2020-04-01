40

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXO's Suho shares details about working on his solo album for the past year + advice on taking SNS photos

On the April 1 broadcast of SBS power FM radio show 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', EXO's leader Suho shared the details on working on his solo debut album 'Self-Portrait' for the past year. 

Suho revealed, "I had my first meeting about my solo album around this time last year. Nothing was really laid out, and it was more like 'I need to release a solo album eventually'. But then I took a trip to Paris and saw Van Gogh's self-portrait, and I thought, 'This is the concept I should do'. I wrote down all of my thoughts and feelings about this album for the past year since that first meeting in a memo book." He also added, "I also participated in writing the lyrics for all of the tracks on the album. I would give myself a 90 out of 100." 

When it came to receive questions and comments from listeners at home, one listener said, "Your SNS photos have a great mood. Share your secret." Suho answered, "In truth, I take about 100 photos to pick 1 best cut. I take all 100 them continually. That's how you end up with a natural mood. It's also best to take photos on a sunny day. Natural sunlight is the best light."

Finally, Suho talked about his close group of celebrity friends - actors Kim Jung Hyun, Byun Yo Han, and Park Jung Min. He commented, "A long time ago Kim Jung Hyun said he wanted to go on a trip together with me, Byun Yo Han, and Park Jung Min. I think it would be good if all of us same-age friends went together." 

So proud of Suho and I think it would be a great variety show him and his celebrity friends traveling together, but unfortunately with the pandemic that won't happen any time soon.

Aw that is great Suho did amazing with his album. I wonder now that its out after the TVXQ solo album will there be news for EXO repackage? They always have one so far this one is soon gonna pass the longest time the fandom has waited for a repackage

