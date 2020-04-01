178

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jaejoong confesses he was pulling an April Fool's prank, he's not hospitalized with Coronavirus

Less than an hour after alarming the public with his earlier Instagram post, stating that he has been hospitalized with COVID19, JYJ member/solo artist Jaejoong clarified that he was pulling an April Fool's day prank. 

His updated Instagram post reads as follows:

"To have someone you love or someone precious to you be infected with a virus? It is a heartbreaking thing. Despite that fact, there are so many people who are still roaming the streets, acting as if it won't ever happen to them; many people are worried that their family and loved ones may fall ill because of such people. Mistakenly thinking that you and the people around you will remain safe can do a lot of damage. Many of my acquaintances and staff are also seeing their loved ones testing positive for the virus. This is not a faraway story. I do not think that you can end with just tears when sorrow caused by carelessness becomes reality. Let's maintain the current alertness.. This prank was much too out of hand for a simple April Fool's joke, but many people worried for me in a short period of time. This is definitely not something that only happens to other people! I wanted to tell everyone that protecting yourself is also the solution to protecting others. I will receive all punishment that I am due for this post. I hope you will all stay healthy."

Shortly after Jaejoong alarmed fans and the public by claiming that he has been hospitalized with the Coronavirus, insiders confirmed that the singer had performed live on a Japanese music program just a day before, on March 31. Jaejoong is currently staying in Japan for his Japanese promotions. 

주변의 사랑하는 사람 소중한 나의 누군가가 바이러스에 감염되었다? 너무 가슴 아픈 일입니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 나 몰라라.. 나는 아니겠지 하고 무방비 상태로 거리를 활보하고 생활하는 너무 많은 사람들로 인해 내 가족 지인들이 아플까 봐 너무 걱정되는 마음. 나 자신과 내 주변은 안전하겠지라는 착각이  나와 주변에 모든 것을 아프게 할 수 있습니다. 현재 저의 가까운 지인, 관계자분들도 바이러스 감염자가 늘어가고 있습니다. 절대 먼 곳의 이야기가 아닙니다. 부주의로 인한 슬픈 예감이 현실이 되었을 때 그땐 눈물 씻어내고 끝날 일이 아니라고 생각합니다. 현시점의 경각심.. 마음에 새기고 새깁시다. 만우절 농담으로 상당히 지나치긴 하지만 짧은 시간 안에 많은 분들이 걱정해 주셨습니다. 절대!!! 남의 일이 아닙니다. 나를 지키는 일이 소중한 사람들을 지키는 것이라는 이야기해 드리고 싶었습니다. 이 글로 인해 받을 모든 처벌 달게 받겠습니다. 모두가 건강하시길 바랍니다.

1234xyz2,873 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Great. Now he's gonna be in huge trouble~

Covid-19 is not something to joke about. People have died fighting this and you wanna play a prank?

Well done. Best prank ever (not)

xmissyx817 pts 1 day ago 4
1 day ago

My aunt is immunocompromised and if she got infected with the covid-19 it could kill her. This is not something to joke about. Who jokes about catching a serious illness.

