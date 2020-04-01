Jaejoong confesses he was pulling an April Fool's prank, he's not hospitalized with Coronavirus

Less than an hour after alarming the public with his earlier Instagram post, stating that he has been hospitalized with COVID19, JYJ member/solo artist Jaejoong clarified that he was pulling an April Fool's day prank.

His updated Instagram post reads as follows:

"To have someone you love or someone precious to you be infected with a virus? It is a heartbreaking thing. Despite that fact, there are so many people who are still roaming the streets, acting as if it won't ever happen to them; many people are worried that their family and loved ones may fall ill because of such people. Mistakenly thinking that you and the people around you will remain safe can do a lot of damage. Many of my acquaintances and staff are also seeing their loved ones testing positive for the virus. This is not a faraway story. I do not think that you can end with just tears when sorrow caused by carelessness becomes reality. Let's maintain the current alertness.. This prank was much too out of hand for a simple April Fool's joke, but many people worried for me in a short period of time. This is definitely not something that only happens to other people! I wanted to tell everyone that protecting yourself is also the solution to protecting others. I will receive all punishment that I am due for this post. I hope you will all stay healthy."

Shortly after Jaejoong alarmed fans and the public by claiming that he has been hospitalized with the Coronavirus, insiders confirmed that the singer had performed live on a Japanese music program just a day before, on March 31. Jaejoong is currently staying in Japan for his Japanese promotions.