Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Yoo In Na reportedly starring as female lead of romance drama 'The Spy Who Loved Me'

According to media outlet reports on April 1, actress Yoo In Na is currently in talks to star as the female lead of a new MBC drama, 'The Spy Who Loved Me'. 

Insiders say that Yoo In Na will be playing the drama's female lead Yoo Jung, a wedding dress designer. Although she believes that marriage is a mistake made by innocent and ignorant people, she grew up with the needle and thread as her two best friends and dreams of becoming a renowned dress designer. 

Meanwhile, Yoo In Na is currently a host of JTBC variety program, '7.7 Million Love'.

SJay174 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Lee Dong Wook opposite her please!!!

dariashmidt64 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Yay!! I'm so excited, haven't seen her since "Touch Your Heart"! She was amazing in it though, can't wait to see her again !

