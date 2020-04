IU's newest teaser image for "8" shows that her visuals are out of this world.

The track, which will be produced by BTS's SUGA, has already garnered a lot of attention amongst fans and this latest teaser image shows IU showing off her gorgeous princess level visuals. The beautiful white dress with puffed sleeves and delicate pearls lining IU's hands definitely make a lovely sight.

The highly anticipated single is set to drop on May 6th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates!