SF9's Rowoon in talks to star in new drama 'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick'

SF9's Rowoon is in talks to star in the new drama 'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick'.



On April 29, FNC Entertainment responded to reports saying Rowoon was cast in the upcoming JTBC drama series, clarifying, "Rowoon has received an offer to star in 'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick', and he's considering that role."



'Sunbae, Don't Put on that Lipstick' is based on the 2017 webtoon of the same name about a senior or "sunbae" and a junior "hoobae," who has it all. It's expected to premiere in October.