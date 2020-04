Natty is all grown up in her newest teaser images for her debut release 'NineTeen'.

The well-known trainee has garnered a large fan base as viewers watched her develop as an artist on reality competition shows, and it seems like she's ready to take her place in the spotlight. Natty's newest teaser images show her continuing to rock a charismatic and fashionable look for her debut

Stay tuned for Natty's debut on May 7th at 6 PM KST!