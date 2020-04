Actress Shin Ye Eun participated in her first ever drama OST since debut, for her ongoing KBS2 Wed-Thurs drama series 'Welcome'!

Titled "Shooting Star", Shin Ye Eun's OST marks Part.12 of the OST series for 'Welcome'. The groovy, romantic OST combines sweet lyrics with an emotional electronic guitar sound, appropriately depicting the feelings of the drama's female lead Sol Ah.

Listen to Shin Ye Eun's "Shooting Star" and watch a recap of moments from KBS2's 'Welcome', above!