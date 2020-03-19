Younha featured as a duet artist in Suho's upcoming 1st mini album 'Self-Portrait'

EXO's Suho will be singing a sweet duet with veteran vocalist Younha for a track in his upcoming 1st mini album, 'Self-Portrait'!

Suho's duet with Younha is called "For You Now", an acoustic pop genre mixing warm piano sounds with a rhythmic acoustic guitar. Suho and Younha will be bringing their clear, emotional voices together for a heartfelt message dedicated to thankful loved ones. Suho himself participated in writing the lyrics for "For You Now".

Containing a total of 6 tracks including "For You Now" as well as title track "Let's Love", Suho's solo debut mini album 'Self-Portrait' will be released this March 30 at 6 PM KST!

