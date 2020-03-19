TVXQ's Yunho talks about his workout routine + new goals in active 'GQ' pictorial

TVXQ's Yunho brought his undying passion to 'GQ' magazine's latest issue!

In his charismatic, activity-focussed pictorial for sportswear brand 'Under Armour', Yunho emphasized his serious attitude when it comes to working out and taking care of one's physical body. In his interview which followed, Yunho shared his own workout routine with, "I work out at least 4 times a week without fail, and I always work out on an empty stomach. If I eat dinner the night before, then I fast until 1 PM the next day, which is when I work out. I can feel how positively it affects the circulation in my body, as well as the bad chemicals leaving my system. After I work out, I eat whatever I want."

Also sharing that he wants to be called an idol by fans and the public until late in his sixties, much like Michael Jackson, Yunho revealed a new goal he would like to achieve as a musician/artist soon. "Before it's too late, I want to create my very own show with my name as the title. Not necessarily just a concert, but a complete package. A big, flamboyant stage is great, but I want to stand in front of an audience with a program and a story. I'm looking for ways to relay to viewers why I chose the songs I sing, why I sing the way I do. Ultimately, I want to show people my world in a flashy way, appropriate for U-Know Yunho."



Check out Yunho's passionate 'Under Armour' pictorial below.