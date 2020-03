Girls's Generation's Taeyeon will be releasing a surprise gift single for her fans, this March 9 at 6 PM KST!

Titled "Happy", Taeyeon's new special single will be an R&B pop genre, containing lyrics of the happiness one experiences when spending time with their loved ones. Earlier today, many fans wondered what Taeyeon was teasing via SNS, and now the question has been answered!

Can't wait to hear Taeyeon's new song "Happy"!