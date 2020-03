Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon may come off as charismatic and a bit hard to approach due to her gorgeous visuals, but this idol star has a lovable and silly side that likes to come out!

Do Yeon's latest update shows her cutely posing in a cute red Elmo hat that engulfs most of her head. She gives off a variety of expressions for the camera, proving her versatility.

Check out more pictures below! What look do you like best on Do Yeon?