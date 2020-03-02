TOO continue their debut teasers for 'The Five Elements' with Fire (火) element members Chan & Kyungho





Rookie boy group TOO is picking up their debut teaser series from last week with a fresh set of individual photos, of today's members Chan and Kyungho.

Among 'The Five Elements', Chan and Kyung Ho embody the element Fire (火). Their representative direction is South (南) and their representative color is Red (赤). Chan's unique representative character trait is Courtesy (禮), while Kyung Ho boasts the unique trait of Virtue (德).

Meanwhile, 10-member rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) is expected to mdebut this March 18 at 6 PM KST with their 1st album, 'The Five Elements'. Look forward to the last two members Jisu and Woonggi's individual teasers coming soon, as well as more information on the group's full storyline.