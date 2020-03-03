3

Seventeen's S.Coups to return from hiatus after undergoing anxiety treatment

Seventeen's S.Coups will be returning from his hiatus after undergoing anxiety treatment.

S.Coups went on hiatus last November, and on March 3, he announced to fans he'll be promoting again during a Naver V Live stream. The Seventeen member updated fans, saying, "I took a nap today. I read the webtoon 'Itaewon Class', so I'm planning to watch the drama all at once later."

He continued, "I've gotten a lot healthier, so I'm going to resume activities. Rather than suddenly, I thought it'd be better if I told you myself through V Live. Thank you for your concern, and you don't have to worry about me anymore because I'm better now."

Stay tuned for updates on S.Coups and Seventeen!

Welcome back...... Seventeen is OT13

