ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has a bouquet in hand in teaser images for their upcoming special single 'One & Only'.



ASTRO are taking on a romantic concept in beige for the single, and Cha Eun Woo is the latest member to offer their fans Aroha a bouquet of flowers.

"One & Only" commemorates 4 years since ASTRO's debut, and it's set for release on March 13.