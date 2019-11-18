Seventeen's S.Coups goes on hiatus to receive treatment for anxiety

S.Coups will be going on hiatus to receive treatment for anxiety.



The announcement was made on November 18 KST through Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment. According to their press statement, the decision was made by S.Coups and the other members themselves, with the agency adding that they prioritize the well-being of their artists.





The English version of the press release reads as follows:





"Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.



We would like to make an official announcement in regard to the health condition of S.Coups.



S.Coups has recently been undergoing a detailed examination and diagnosis of his health, due to symptoms of anxiety. And after thorough discussion, all of the Seventeen members, including S.Coups himself, have decided that it would be best for him to take the time to rest and temporarily abstain from participating in Seventeen's activities.



We sincerely extend our apologies to all fans who have continued showing their love and support for Seventeen and hope for your understanding, as we have made this decision to prioritize our member's health and well-being. We will make sure to continue trying our best to protect our artists.



In addition, we sincerely hope that there will be no excessive assumptions or misunderstandings regarding the health of S.Coups, and will make further announcements accordingly in regard to his recovery and future activities.



Thank you."

Stay tuned for future updates on S.Coups' condition.