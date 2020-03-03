Seo In Guk in talks to return to dramas as male lead of new MBC spy action series 'Smoking Gun'

Singer/actor Seo In Guk is in talks to return to the small-screen through MBC's upcoming spy action series, 'Smoking Gun'.

Written by scriptwriter Park Hye Jin of 'Monarch: Owner of the Mask', 'Smoking Gun' will tell the action-packed story of a former undercover agent from the South with memory loss, as he's chased by an undercover agent from the North. The two then become wrapped up in a dangerous terrorist plot.

Seo In Guk is in talks to take on the role of the South's former undercover agent, Kim Do Young. If he takes on the role, it will mark his return to dramas in approximately 2 years. Stay tuned for additional casting news for MBC's 'Smoking Gun'.

