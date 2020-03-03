12

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SM Entertainment also announces legal action against false rumors regarding controversial religious sect

On March 4, SM Entertainment released an official statement to the press, warning legal action against various false rumors accusing the label's artists of being affiliated with the controversial 'Shincheonji' religious sect. 

SME stated, "The rumors currently being spread on online communities and SNS platforms regarding a certain religious sect and our label's artists are not true. Again, we stress that these posts are nothing but completely false rumors, and our artists have no relation to this religious sect whatsoever."

The label continued, "We notify that we will be taking strict legal action against those who are found guilty of spreading false, unconfirmed rumors about our artists and defaming their character."

Over the past few days, numerous top celebrities have been facing false accusations in regard to the 'Shincheonji' religious sect, currently under fire for allegedly violating Coronavirus prevention measures.  

Any excuse for netizens to try and take down celebrities.

