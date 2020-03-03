Rain-Kim Tae Hee couple revealed to have marked down rent for their Gangnam buildings for business owners by 50% this month

The Rain-Kim Tae Hee couple has decided to mark down rent for each of their Gangnam buildings by 50% for the month of March, in light of various businesses suffering from the spread of the Coronavirus.

Named the 'Helpful Leaseholder Movement', many building owners are currently participating in this movement to aid business owners in response to the expected deficits this coming month. According to reports on March 4, tenants leasing parts of Kim Tae Hee's building located in Gangnam's Yeoksam-dong were recently notified of the rent markdown for this month. Likewise, tenants leasing sections of Rain's building located in Gangnam's Chungdam-dong will also be notified of the rent markdown.

Additional reports shared that TV personality Seo Jang Hoon also participated in this 'Helpful Leaseholder Movement' by marking down the rent for his tenants for this month.

