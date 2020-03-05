11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Rainbow Jisook's boyfriend Lee Doo Hee develops a website that reveals where to buy masks

Rainbow Jisook's boyfriend, computer programmer Lee Doo Hee, made headlines by developing a website that tells visitors where masks are available for purchase.

He posted the announcement to his personal Instagram on March 5th, saying: "#I hope to let people know where to buy masks." The website (mask-nearby.com) allows users to see where masks are available for purchase at nearby convenience stores depending on their location, with inventory data updates every 10 minutes. The inventory status is updated from 10 am to 11 pm KST. 



The site is also planning to add features alerting users of marts and pharmacies near their locations. 

Jisook and Lee Doo Hee officially announced their relationship in October 2019.

yaja-yaha183 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

That's super cool.
Any help should be welcomed, not just monetary.

crystalwildfire2,156 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

He's a keeper.!

Share

