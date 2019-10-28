Rainbow member Jisook reportedly in a relationship with 'The Genius' contestant Lee Doo Hee

Rainbow member, solo artist, and TV personality Jisook is reportedly dating computer programmer and former 'The Genius' contestant Lee Doo Hee, according to an exclusive report on October 29.

The above report claimed that Jisook and Lee Doo Hee met through an acquaintance, before getting to know each other through their shared interests. One insider allegedly shared, "If you see the way they act around each other, you can tell that they're genuine. They think of each other very fondly."

The report finished up by stating that Jisook and Lee Doo Hee's relationship steadily progressed recently into a serious one. Meanwhile, Jisook debuted as a member of Rainbow in 2009, also promoting as a solo artist through OSTs and as an MC on various programs.

Computer programmer Lee Doo Hee appeared as a contestant on tvN's 'The Genius: Rule Breaker' in 2013, before moving on to fields such as gaming, startup creation, and more.

