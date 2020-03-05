9

Actor Jang Ki Yong stuns with his hair transformation for the drama 'Born Again'

AKP STAFF

Actor Jang Ki Yong is attracting attention for his drastic hair transformation for his upcoming drama 'Born Again'

The KBS2 drama is a melodrama mystery that will air starting in April. The still cuts of Jang Ki Yong's character is seen sporting a long and shaggy haircut, which is a huge contrast from the actor's previous clean-cut look. 

Representatives of the show have been saying that viewers are in for a treat as they will see a completely different side of the actor in this upcoming drama.

Check out more pictures below! Which look do you like better? 

ah handsome either way .. I kind of like the shaggy hair too...

