Kim Dong Hee & Jung Da Bin go rogue in character posters for new 'Netflix' original drama series 'Human Class'

Fans of up-and-coming 'Netflix' original K-drama series are in for a treat, with a brand new mystery drama 'Human Class' coming this spring!

Set to premiere this April 29 worldwide via 'Netflix', 'Human Class' tells the story of rogue high school students who have chosen to commit dangerous crimes, all for the sake of money. These students then become entangled in a complex plot.

'Human Class' will be directed by Kim Jin Min of 'Lawless Lawyer', 'Time Between Dog and Wolf', etc and written by a rookie scriptwriter, Jin Han Sae. Rising actor Kim Dong Hee of 'A-Teen', 'Itaewon Class', etc takes on the male lead role of Ji Soo - a once model student who commits an unforgivable crime. Former child actress Jung Da Bin plays the female lead role of Min Hee - a school bully who becomes a witness in Ji Soo's crime.

Rookie stars Park Joo Hyun and Nam Yoon Soo also join the two young leads as Gyu Ri and Gi Tae. You can check out these four stars in their dark, ominous character posters below, while you wait for 'Human Class' to premiere next month on April 29.

