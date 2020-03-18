TWICE's Tzuyu returns to Korea from her hometown in Taiwan, JYPE assures fans she's healthy

Back on March 18, TWICE's Tzuyu returned to Korea from her hometown in Taiwan through Incheon International Airport.

Back on March 3, Tzuyu flew to Taiwan to visit her family and was required to quarantine herself for 14-days, per the Taiwanese government's temporary regulation placed on all travelers arriving from Korea.

Regarding Tzuyu's return to Korea, one JYPE representative spoke to media outlets with a brief statement, saying, "Tzuyu is healthy, and she will be resuming her schedules very soon."

