Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

TWICE's Tzuyu returns to Korea from her hometown in Taiwan, JYPE assures fans she's healthy

Back on March 18, TWICE's Tzuyu returned to Korea from her hometown in Taiwan through Incheon International Airport. 

Back on March 3, Tzuyu flew to Taiwan to visit her family and was required to quarantine herself for 14-days, per the Taiwanese government's temporary regulation placed on all travelers arriving from Korea. 

Regarding Tzuyu's return to Korea, one JYPE representative spoke to media outlets with a brief statement, saying, "Tzuyu is healthy, and she will be resuming her schedules very soon." 

k_kid3,611 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Glad she's okay, but probably should let them rest until the pandemic dies down in a bit.

0

Pendragonx1,194 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Glad she's safe

