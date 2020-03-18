Zico's 'Any Song' surpasses iKON's 'Love Scenario' to set new record for most #1's on Gaon's Weekly Digital Chart



As of March 18, Block B member/solo artist Zico's "Any Song" has set a new record for the most #1's on Gaon Chart's Weekly Digital Chart - a total of 7 times!

For the week of 03.08~03.14, Zico's "Any Song" topped both Gaon's Weekly Digital Chart as well as the Weekly Streaming Chart for the second consecutive week. Previously, "Any Song" also topped Gaon's Weekly Digital Chart for a total of five consecutive weeks from the week of January 12. Combined with the most recent #1's at two consecutive weeks, "Any Song" has now placed 1st place on the Weekly Digital Chart a total of 7 times - the most for any single in Gaon Chart's 10-year history.

The record was formerly held by iKON's "Love Scenario" which topped Gaon's Weekly Digital Chart a total of 6 times. Before that was Psy's "Gangnam Style" and IU's "Good Day", which both held the record at 5 times each.

Congratulations to Zico!

