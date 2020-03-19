Kang Daniel to greet fans with his very own Mnet comeback show for his 1st mini album 'Cyan'

Mnet and M2 will be broadcasting Kang Daniel's very own, solo comeback show this March 24 at 8 PM KST!

Through the upcoming 'Kang Daniel Comeback Show: CYAN', fans will be able to catch live performances of not only Kang Daniel's title track "2U", but also all 5 tracks from the the idol's 1st mini album including an exclusive, special version of "Jealous".

The comeback show will of course consist of all kinds of behind-the-scenes content as well, such as a tour of Kang Daniel's new home for the first time ever on broadcast!

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's long-awaited solo comeback with his 1st mini album 'Cyan' is set for March 24 at 6 PM KST.

