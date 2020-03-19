2

Posted by beansss

Cube Ent. confirms Jo Kwon has received his final vacation from military service, will officially be discharged later this month

2AM member/solo artist Jo Kwon will be officially relieved of his mandatory military service duties later this month, on March 24!

In fact, Jo Kwon has currently received his final vacation before his scheduled discharge date, and he will not be returning to his military base before this March 24 per temporary Coronavirus prevention regulations. Due to the Coronavirus threat, military bases have banned all visitors as well as outings for base personnel until further notice. Instead, soldiers who are scheduled for their official discharge soon will be allowed to take their final vacation and leave their base early, without being required to return to the base again for the discharge. 

On March 19, Jo Kwon's label Cube Entertainment relayed, "Due to the current regulations in place as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19) throughout the nation, Jo Kwon will be discharged from his mandatory service without returning to his military base. We ask for your encouragement and anticipation toward Jo Kwon's active promotions, once he officially returns from his mandatory duties."

Welcome back, Jo Kwon!

