Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127's Doyoung apologizes to Kim Se Jung for being distant while working together for their duet song 'Star Blossom'

On March 19, NCT 127 and Gugudan's Kim Se Jung appeared as guests on SBS power FM's 'Cultwo Show'. 

During the broadcast, NCT 127's Taeyong introduced the group's 2nd full album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' with a bold statement, "The album carries a message of overcoming one's personal traumas and becoming your own hero. We will become heroes and even defeat the virus." 

It was also mentioned that NCT 127's Doyoung previously worked with Gugudan's Kim Se Jung for a collaboration track, "Star Blossom". Here, Doyoung commented, "I've wanted to apologize [to Kim Se Jung] for being distant and unfriendly back then. I should have been kinder and talked first, but I was timid and wasn't able to talk much."

Kim Se Jung responded, "No no. I was also timid then and wasn't able to strike up conversation." The two idols then sang a few lines of their duet song again, on the spot. 

RXSHINEE49 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

does someone have the link for the video?

gnani080-852 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

who cares? its work they arent best friends
they should be distant if anything

