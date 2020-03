Kim Se Jung has revealed a new teaser clip.

On March 9 KST, the Gugudan member dropped a short teaser clip for her upcoming solo mini album, 'Plant'. In this video, a long corridor is filled with vibrant colors that evoke a dreamy world. The concept of this visual footage contrasts Kim Se Jung's minimal looks from previously released teaser images.

What kind of album do you expect from this teaser? Stay tuned for the full release of 'Plant' on March 17 at 6 PM KST.