Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed more teaser images for her upcoming mini album 'Plant'.
In the images, Kim Se Jung takes on a casual, natural concept in a white top and jeans. 'Plant' is the Gugudan member's first ever solo mini album, and it's set to release on March 17 KST.
What do you think of Kim Se Jung's teasers?
Posted by
Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals teaser images for 'Plant' solo mini album
