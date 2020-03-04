6

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals teaser images for 'Plant' solo mini album

AKP STAFF

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed more teaser images for her upcoming mini album 'Plant'.

In the images, Kim Se Jung takes on a casual, natural concept in a white top and jeans. 'Plant' is the Gugudan member's first ever solo mini album, and it's set to release on March 17 KST.

What do you think of Kim Se Jung's teasers? 

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
  3. FLOWER POT
  4. PLANT
0 259 Share 75% Upvoted
Nayeon
Foreign stalker threatens Nayeon's life
20 hours ago   141   93,929
ITZY
ITZY hit the streets in 'Wannabe' MV teaser
31 minutes ago   0   1,748
NCT 127
NCT 127 'Kick It' in martial arts-inspired MV
34 minutes ago   1   1,041
BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
36 minutes ago   12   2,445
S.E.S, Eugene
S.E.S's Eugene celebrates her 39th birthday
18 hours ago   4   10,404

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND