'Garo Sero Institute's Kim Se Eui dealing with allegations of soliciting prostitution

Former TV personality and Youtuber Kim Se Eui has been dealing with allegations of soliciting prostitution.

Kim is active as a part of Youtube channel 'Garo Sero Institute', which he started up with lawyer Kang Yong Seok and Kim Young Ho after leaving his job reporting at MBC. Youtuber Lee Jin Ho submitted a complaint to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office and lawyer Bae Geun Jo asked the prosecutor's office to investigate Kim for soliciting prostitution.



According to reports, Kim Se Eui, his reporter friend Kim Young Ho, and two research facility employees entered an adult entertainment establishment in Busan where they allegedly solicited prostitution last August. Kim had been in Busan to film content for 'Garo Sero Institute'. It has been alleged that at least 3 of the 4 members of the group solicited prostitution.

Kim has been involved in multiple scandals, most recently one involving Kim Gun Mo's sexual-assault allegation which was publicized by the YouTube channel.



