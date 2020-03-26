22

43

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Singer Park Bo Ram reveals the extreme diet method she used to lose 32 kilograms (~70 pounds)

AKP STAFF

Singer Park Bo Ram revealed the extreme diet method she used to lose a whopping 32 kilograms (~70 pounds).

She appeared on the March 26th broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show' where she talked about her 2014 hit single featuring Zico "Beautiful (I Became Pretty)". She stated that she wrote the song because she too wanted to "hear that I had become prettier".  She also talked about how shed so much weight.

Park Bo Ram revealed that in the past, she had lost 32 kilograms (70 pounds) while eating five meals a day, with each meal consisting of half a banana and one egg. She said it was difficult but she endured it. Park Bo Ram added a disclaimer, saying that this method wasn't healthy and "It's not ok to eat like this. You're not going to have any energy." 

What do you think of this extreme diet routine? 

  1. Park Bo Ram
11 24,094 Share 34% Upvoted

6

Dazz10129 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

Have this people never heard of a nutritionist???

Share

4

antonella20161,312 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Because of depression, I put on 25 kg. Because of health, my doctor said I had to loose them. So, I started my heLthy died. I ate 5 times a day: a good italian breakfast, a fruit or a yougurt or dry fruit at 10 a.m., my lunch with pasta or rice, meat or eggs or fish, vegetables. Something at 4 p.m. different from 10 a.m. and a juice or a tea and at 7 p.m. the dinner with vegetables and meet or fish or eggs or, only few times, fresh cheese. Every meal with no fat, steamed or grilled, only a drop of oil. Plus, at least 40 minutes every day walking or on the tapis. But when I wanted, I even ate a pizza or an ice cream, or lasagne. The first 30/40 days I lost only 1 kg. Then in the 4 next months I lost all the 25 kilos. Full every day, with no difficulties. All my blood values went right. No need to starve and ruin your body to lose kilos! A healthier life is the best. And must be a habit.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals
17 hours ago   111   29,779

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND