Singer Park Bo Ram reveals the extreme diet method she used to lose 32 kilograms (~70 pounds)

Singer Park Bo Ram revealed the extreme diet method she used to lose a whopping 32 kilograms (~70 pounds).

She appeared on the March 26th broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show' where she talked about her 2014 hit single featuring Zico "Beautiful (I Became Pretty)". She stated that she wrote the song because she too wanted to "hear that I had become prettier". She also talked about how shed so much weight.

Park Bo Ram revealed that in the past, she had lost 32 kilograms (70 pounds) while eating five meals a day, with each meal consisting of half a banana and one egg. She said it was difficult but she endured it. Park Bo Ram added a disclaimer, saying that this method wasn't healthy and "It's not ok to eat like this. You're not going to have any energy."

What do you think of this extreme diet routine?