Special hashtags for late Sulli's birthday are trending in Korea to pay tribute to her.



March 29 of 2020 would have marked Sulli's 26th birthday if she were here with us. To remember her and her impact on the world, fans are trending the hashtags "#진리야_3월은_너를닮아_따듯해" (literally translated, "Jinri, March is warm like you") "#OurPeachSulliDay" and "#사랑하는_설리에게_복숭이가" (literally translated, "Dear Sulli, from Peaches").

Check out some of the fan posts below.