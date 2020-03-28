90

33

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Sunmi shows how she is spending her time at home amid the pandemic

AKP STAFF

Staying in your house during the coronavirus pandemic is the best way to flatten the curve, and Sunmi shows how she is spending her quality social distancing time until the pandemic passes. 

On March 14, she posted pictures of the lego set and within just 5 days on March 19, she posted a picture of a fully assembled lego project. She posted another finished lego project on March 24. In a caption, she wrote, "Ha Do you want to build lego with me?"  

View this post on Instagram

🍍☁️🐶🦄🌈

A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on

View this post on Instagram

레고

A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on

View this post on Instagram

하 나랑 레고할래???????

A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on

She also shared that she has been playing the mobile game "The Simpsons: Tapped Out", and reached level 803 on March 24. 

View this post on Instagram

LV803

A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on

What do you think? 

  1. Sunmi
10 18,679 Share 73% Upvoted

11

diadems-1,751 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Celebrities sharing what they do at home is the kind of thing that resonates with people as opposed to the celebrities who think vacationing abroad is the way to go.

Share

3

nina97x973 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

The first two fits her personality so much.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184
[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND