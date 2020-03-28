Sunmi shows how she is spending her time at home amid the pandemic

Staying in your house during the coronavirus pandemic is the best way to flatten the curve, and Sunmi shows how she is spending her quality social distancing time until the pandemic passes.



On March 14, she posted pictures of the lego set and within just 5 days on March 19, she posted a picture of a fully assembled lego project. She posted another finished lego project on March 24. In a caption, she wrote, "Ha Do you want to build lego with me?"

View this post on Instagram 레고 A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

She also shared that she has been playing the mobile game "The Simpsons: Tapped Out", and reached level 803 on March 24.

View this post on Instagram LV803 A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

What do you think?