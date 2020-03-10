BTS's RM talks about emotional experience working on 'Map of the Soul: 7' album

BTS's RM talked about the emotional experience he had working on the group's latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

During a Naver V Live broadcast on March 10, RM expressed, "This album includes everything about how we grew up and how we ended up thinking the way we do. I think this album is the consensus of 7 of us. The fact that 7 of us have to move on together, and we've found an agreement that we're going to do something fun like dancing, singing, and making music together."



He continued about working on BTS's latest album, "I cried a lot, laughed a lot, felt a lot of emotions, and worked in a very desperate way. I think we all felt the same way. It's an album that came out into the world after 10 months through that. There were moments we regretted and situations that didn't go the way we want, but the reason why we started this path is music."



In related news, BTS made a comeback with "ON" and their album 'Map of the Soul: 7' last month.