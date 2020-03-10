26

germainej

AB6IX's Park Woo Jin drops flashy 'Color Eye' MV teaser

AB6IX's Park Woo Jin has dropped his music video teaser for "Color Eye".

The MV teaser reveals a strong hip hop beat and flashy visualizations as well as a preview of Park Woo Jin's upcoming solo track. "Color Eye" is a song from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.

Watch Park Woo Jin's "Color Eye" MV teaser above, Lim Young Min's "Break Up" MV here, Kim Dong Hyun's "More", Jeon Woong's "Moondance", and Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss".

 

