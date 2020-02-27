54

Posted by germainej

BTS drop official 'ON' MV!

BTS have dropped their official music video for "ON"!

After releasing the 'Kinetic Manifesto Film' for "ON", BTS have returned with their official MV for their latest chart-topping track. "ON" is the title song of BTS' latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and the lyrics detail the experiences and challenges faced by the group since their debut.

Check out BTS' "ON" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Kirsty_Louise9,394 pts 57 minutes ago 4
57 minutes ago

I'm absolutely stunned, I was not expecting this. This MV was epic, no other word for it! BTS aren't playing with this comeback, they have gone all out. KINGS! 💜👑

Kirsty_Louise9,394 pts 49 minutes ago 8
49 minutes ago

Look at the views already wait what?!

