BTS drop official 'ON' MV!

BTS have dropped their official music video for "ON"!



After releasing the 'Kinetic Manifesto Film' for "ON", BTS have returned with their official MV for their latest chart-topping track. "ON" is the title song of BTS' latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and the lyrics detail the experiences and challenges faced by the group since their debut.



Check out BTS' "ON" MV above.




