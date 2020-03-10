Swing Entertainment & Off the Record to co-manage IZ*ONE, CJ ENM to produce albums

Swing Entertainment and Off the Record will be co-managing IZ*ONE, while CJ ENM will be producing the girl group's albums in the future.



On March 10, Swing Entertainment, who was also the managing company behind Wanna One and X1, confirmed, "Swing Entertainment has joined IZ*ONE's new management alongside Off the Record." It was also reported CJ ENM will be handling IZ*ONE's album production.



Pledis Entertainment CEO Han Sung Soo further confirmed the label will no longer be producing IZ*ONE's albums. Pledis produced the 'Produce 48' project girl group's debut album 'COLOR*IZ', 'HEART*IZ', and their most recent 'BLOOMZ*IZ' album.



In other news, IZ*ONE made their comeback with "Fiesta" last month.

