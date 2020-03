The veteran girl group Brown Eyed Girls are celebrating their 14th debut anniversary!

It has been 14 years since the group came out with their debut album 'Your Story' in 2006. With their debut, the girls immediately grabbed attention from the media for their strong vocal and dance skills. From "Abracadabra" to their latest song "Wonder Woman", which Brown Eyed Girls hit song is your favorite?

