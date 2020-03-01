4

KayRosa

NCT 127's Jaehyun, Yuta, & Doyoung 'Kick It' in more 'Neo Zone' teaser images

NCT 127 has rolled out more individual sets of teaser images for 'NeoZone'.

For the song "Kick It", the group came up with a martial arts concept that uses bright yellow and red colors. On March 2 KST, these striking images were released for Jaehyun, Yuta, and Doyoung, all of whom project strong visual auras.

What do you think of this mix between traditional and modern themes? The music video for "Kick It" will drop on March 5, and the full 2nd album will drop on March 6.

