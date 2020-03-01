BTS members thank fans for 'Inkigayo' win + Jin says it is 'boring to promote without ARMYs'

BTS members thanked ARMYs for their #1 win on 'Inkigayo'.
On March 1, the boys snagged another win on SBS's 'Inkigayo' for their latest song "On". After the win, members Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope took to Twitter to thank their fans and to express their thoughts on promoting without a crowd due to coronavirus.
Holding up a black jacket, Jin wrote, "It is boring to promote without ARMYs T_T But thanks to ARMY we won #1. Thank you. Heart. This is what I wore today on stage!"
Jungkook wrote, "Thank you so much for the #1. We used to receive a lot of energy on stage thanks to you all T_T But this time, we home that we can become your energies..! Hope that our energy was transferred well..!"
Member J-Hope also thanked fans and asked them to "look forward to next week's promotions as well."
Did you also get to watch their comeback performances on 'Inkigayo'?
