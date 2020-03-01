BTS members thank fans for 'Inkigayo' win + Jin says it is 'boring to promote without ARMYs'

BTS members thanked ARMYs for their #1 win on 'Inkigayo'.

On March 1, the boys snagged another win on SBS's 'Inkigayo' for their latest song "On". After the win, members Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope took to Twitter to thank their fans and to express their thoughts on promoting without a crowd due to coronavirus.

Holding up a black jacket, Jin wrote, "It is boring to promote without ARMYs T_T But thanks to ARMY we won #1. Thank you. Heart. This is what I wore today on stage!"

아미없이 활동하니까 심심하네요ㅠㅠ

그래도 아미 덕분에 일위했어요 감사합니다 하트

이건 오늘 입은 의상! pic.twitter.com/xeeQD8chjW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 1, 2020

Jungkook wrote, "Thank you so much for the #1. We used to receive a lot of energy on stage thanks to you all T_T But this time, we home that we can become your energies..! Hope that our energy was transferred well..!"

1위 너무 감사드립니다

항상 무대를 설땐 여러분들이 있기에 많은 힘을 받았었는데ㅠ 이번엔 저희가 여러분들께 힘이 되었으면 좋겠네요..! 저희의 에너지가 잘 전달되었기를..! pic.twitter.com/b4kv0NFSng — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 1, 2020

Member J-Hope also thanked fans and asked them to "look forward to next week's promotions as well."

아미 늘 고맙구 사랑해요

다음주 활동도 기대 많이 해주세요 pic.twitter.com/qSOBE59SVm — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 1, 2020

Did you also get to watch their comeback performances on 'Inkigayo'?