Yoon Si Yoon in talks to play lead in upcoming sci-fi drama 'Train'

Yoon Si Yoon is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming sci-fi drama 'Train'.



On February 19, reports revealed the actor was set to play the lead in OCN's 'Train' after the conclusion of tvN's 'Psychopath Diary', but the network clarified, "Yoon Si Yoon is considering a role in 'Train'."



If he's cast in the role, Yoon Si Yoon will be playing the character Seo Do Won, who lost his love to a serial killer and does his best to protect her in a different universe. 'Train' is expected to premiere before June.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Train'!