BoA opens up about negative reaction to past statement she made at 13

BoA opened up about the negative reaction to a past statement she made when she was 13 years old.



On the February 19th episode of SBS's 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', BoA was met with a past interview during the early days of her debut. A reporter told her that she most likely wouldn't be able to enjoy the outdoors like normal 13-year-olds due to her fame, and the young BoA responded, "I'm kind of disappointed, but I can't have both things. I'm trying to focus on one goal right now."



She opened up to host Lee Dong Wook, saying, "I really got a lot of criticism for what I said. They commented about why a kid was talking like that. After that, I've never said anything like that again," adding, "A lot of people said that I acted like an old person. I'm not sure why I got criticized so much over that. I became a feast for anti-fans."





