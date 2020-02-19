3

BoA opens up about negative reaction to past statement she made at 13

BoA opened up about the negative reaction to a past statement she made when she was 13 years old.

On the February 19th episode of SBS's 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', BoA was met with a past interview during the early days of her debut. A reporter told her that she most likely wouldn't be able to enjoy the outdoors like normal 13-year-olds due to her fame, and the young BoA responded, "I'm kind of disappointed, but I can't have both things. I'm trying to focus on one goal right now."

She opened up to host Lee Dong Wook, saying, "I really got a lot of criticism for what I said. They commented about why a kid was talking like that. After that, I've never said anything like that again," adding, "A lot of people said that I acted like an old person. I'm not sure why I got criticized so much over that. I became a feast for anti-fans."


What do you think of BoA's past statement?

tqeil627
2 minutes ago

The fact that people were so quick to attack a literal child because of what she said is really messed up. She didn’t say anything wrong

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva
10 minutes ago

Every single idol has had to make a sacrifice between their childhood and their dreams.... I don’t see why her saying it is any different than us watching idols go through survival shows etc. as teens

