8

9

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa tops list of 'girl crush' female idols on 'TMI News'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa topped the list of 'girl crush' female idols on 'TMI News'.

The February 19th episode featured the ranking for "Female idols excluding Lee Hyori who are cooler than men." The youngest MAMAMOO member Hwa Sa ranked in at #1 after her fellow idols made their votes, and many cite her amazing performances, stage concepts, and charismatic expressions.

As for the rest of the list, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon came in 2nd place, Kim Chung Ha, came in 3rd, Red Velvet's Seulgi came in 4th, BLACKPINK's Jennie came in 5th, HyunA came in 6th, and Jessi came in at 7th.

Who would you rank as #1?    

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
  3. TMI NEWS
2 1,980 Share 47% Upvoted

0

Nicole33593,723 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Lol why they gotta do Hyori that way?

Share

0

Eunbean1,204 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Soyeon <333

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Suho
SM confirms EXO's Suho is preparing to debut solo
12 hours ago   23   13,119
Kai
EXO's Kai is a unique 'Gucci' muse in 'GQ Korea'
10 hours ago   8   12,319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND