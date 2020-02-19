MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa tops list of 'girl crush' female idols on 'TMI News'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa topped the list of 'girl crush' female idols on 'TMI News'.



The February 19th episode featured the ranking for "Female idols excluding Lee Hyori who are cooler than men." The youngest MAMAMOO member Hwa Sa ranked in at #1 after her fellow idols made their votes, and many cite her amazing performances, stage concepts, and charismatic expressions.



As for the rest of the list, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon came in 2nd place, Kim Chung Ha, came in 3rd, Red Velvet's Seulgi came in 4th, BLACKPINK's Jennie came in 5th, HyunA came in 6th, and Jessi came in at 7th.



Who would you rank as #1?

