Yang Joon Il cancels his book concert at fans' request

Yang Joon Il has revealed that he has canceled his book concert after fans requested it due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The singer uploaded the announcement on his personal Instagram page on February 7th, sharing his thoughts and care for his fans. The concert was supposed to be held on February 29th in Seoul Olympic Hall. Many are hoping that the artist will reschedule his appearance after the outbreak.

Yang Joon Il is currently promoting and will be appearing on variety show 'Bae Chul Soo's Fun' on February 17th.

