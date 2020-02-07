Kim Soo Hyun to make his return to the small screen in the drama 'I'm Psycho But It's OK', reports state that he's the highest per-episode salary in Korean drama history

Kim Soo Hyun will be making his return to the small screen in a new drama!

The announcement was made on February 7th that the famous actor would be appearing tvN's newest drama 'I'm Psycho But It's OK' which is said to be in the fantasy romance genre. It's been reported that Kim Soo Hyun will be receiving over 200 Million KRW (167,000 USD) per episode. The actor is said to earn even more as he will earn some of the profit from the licensing fee for Netflix and product placements in the drama.

It is stated that this is the highest per-episode salary in Korean drama history. The previous record was held by Lee Byung Hun for the 2018 drama 'Mr. Sunshine' in which he received 150 Million KRW (126,000 USD) per episode.



Kim Soo Hyun was discharged from the military last July and made cameos in 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'Crash Landing On You'. Are you looking forward to his return?

