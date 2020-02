WINNER has canceled their upcoming concert in Seoul due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The group was set to hold their ‘WINNER [CROSS] TOUR ENCORE IN SEOUL’ at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in Seoul on February 14th and 15th. However, their Instagram page posted an official apology in both English and Korean on February 7th.

We hope everyone stays safe and healthy in the midst of the outbreak.